    Running Man (2010)

    Running Man

    2010
    Running Man (2010)
    Genre:
    TV Show
    Country:
    Korean
    Running Mannbspis a South Korean variety show a part of SBSs Good Sunday lineup along with Roommate. It was first aired on July . This show was classified as an urban action variety a neverbeforeseen new genre of variety shows focused in an urban ...
  • Ep 16 Engsub
    The King: Eternal Monarch (2020)

    The King: Eternal Monarch

    2020
    The King: Eternal Monarch (2020)
    Genre:
    Romance, Drama, Fantasy, History
    Country:
    Korean
    Yi Gon is the third Korean emperor of his generation. His citizens regard him as the perfect leader. But behind this flawless appearance hides a deep wound. When he was eight years old his father was murdered before his eyes following a coup. Today ...
  • Ep 16 Engsub
    Crash Landing on You (2019)

    Crash Landing on You

    2019
    Crash Landing on You (2019)
    Genre:
    Romance, Comedy, Drama
    Country:
    Korean
    The absolute top secret love story of a chaebol heiress who made an emergency landing in North Korea because of a paragliding accident and a North Korean special officer who falls in love with her and who is hiding and protecting her. Source Kpopmap Add ...
  • Completed
    The Tale of Nokdu (2019)

    The Tale of Nokdu

    2019
    The Tale of Nokdu (2019)
    Genre:
    Romance, Comedy, History
    Country:
    Korean
    Jeon Nok Du is a man with extraordinary ambition to experience the big wide world. With looks brains and athletic abilities he is the epitome of perfection. After being swept up in an incident he disguises himself as a woman to join a mysterious allwoman ...
  • Completed
    Chocolate (2019)

    Chocolate

    2019
    Chocolate (2019)
    Genre:
    Romance, Drama
    Country:
    Korean
    Lee Kang grew up in a small seaside town is a neurosurgeon who once dreamed of becoming a chef. He looks coldhearted but in fact he hides his warm heart. When Moon Cha Young was a child she met Lee Kang at a small restaurant in the seaside town. There ...
  • Ep 16 Engsub
    Love with Flaws (2019)

    Love with Flaws

    2019
    Love with Flaws (2019)
    Genre:
    Romance, Comedy, Drama
    Country:
    Korean
    A romantic comedy about a woman who has an aversion for flower boys and a man who has an obsession with appearance as they overcome the prejudices against people with flaws. Joo Seo Yeon is a hotblooded physical education high school teacher with a ...
  • Completed
    HIStory3: Make Our Days Count (2019)

    HIStory3: Make Our Days Count

    2019
    HIStory3: Make Our Days Count (2019)
    Genre:
    Romance
    Country:
    Taiwanese
    At first glance high schoolers Xiang Hao Ting and Yu Xi Gu appear to be polar opposites While Xiang Hao Ting is an outgoing hotheaded extravert and sometime bully Yu Xi Gu prefers to keep a low profile and focus on his schoolwork. They seem bound for ...
  • Ep 16 Engsub
    Vagabond (2019)

    Vagabond

    2019
    Vagabond (2019)
    Genre:
    Action, Romance, Crime
    Country:
    Korean
    Cha Dal Gun becomes an awakened tiger in the face of his nephewâs death in a mysterious plane crash. As an orphan himself he had raised his nephew singlehandedly in place of his brother who had passed on. Triggered by the largescale coverup of the ...
  • Ep 16 Engsub
    Extraordinary You (2019)

    Extraordinary You

    2019
    Extraordinary You (2019)
    Genre:
    Romance, Comedy, Fantasy
    Country:
    Korean
    What would you do if you found out that you were in fact a character in a comic And an extra character on top of that Change the course of the story obviously Eun Dan Oh is a yearold highschool student from a wealthy family who suffers from a lifelong ...
  • Ep 16 Engsub
    Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency (2019)

    Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency

    2019
    Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency (2019)
    Genre:
    Romance, Comedy, History
    Country:
    Korean
    Before Lee Soo became a king he was an ordinary blacksmith in the countryside. He life suddenly changed at the age of . This was when Lee Soo became the King of Joseon. Meanwhile Lee Sooâs first love is Gae Ddong. He loved her before he took the throne. ...
  • Ep 18 Engsub
    Arthdal Chronicles (2019)

    Arthdal Chronicles

    2019
    Arthdal Chronicles (2019)
    Genre:
    Romance, Drama, Fantasy, History
    Country:
    Korean
    Eun Som is a cursed child born in Blue Stone Village under an ominous sign. He later becomes the conqueror of Asadal capital of Gojoseon taking it from citystate to empire. Ta Gon is a war hero among the Saenyeok Tribe and master of strategy. He is ...
  • Ep 16 Engsub
    Moment at Eighteen (2019)

    Moment at Eighteen

    2019
    Moment at Eighteen (2019)
    Genre:
    Romance, Drama
    Country:
    Korean
    Comingofage drama about yearolds taking a realistic look into the moments of their lives moments that all of us might have experienced at one time or another. For Choi Jun Woo loneliness has become a habit. Even though he appears to lack empathy itâs ...
  • Ep 10 Engsub
    Coffee & Vanilla (2019)

    Coffee & Vanilla

    2019
    Coffee & Vanilla (2019)
    Genre:
    Romance, Drama
    Country:
    Japanese
    A love story between Risa Shiroki and Hiroto Fukami. Twenty year old Risa Shiroki comes to Tokyo from her hometown in the countryside to attend university. Pretty and popular with male students she has never had a boyfriend and dreams of having a sweet ...
  • Ep 16 Engsub
    Doctor John (2019)

    Doctor John

    2019
    Doctor John (2019)
    Genre:
    Romance, Drama
    Country:
    Korean
    âœDoctor Johnâ is a new medical drama about doctors specializing in pain management. In a refreshing take on the genre âœDoctor Johnâ will portray the doctorsâ search for the cause of their patientsâ mysterious pain as a thrilling chase almost ...
  • Ep 16 Engsub
    Hotel del Luna (2019)

    Hotel del Luna

    2019
    Hotel del Luna (2019)
    Genre:
    Action, Horror, Romance, Drama, Fantasy, Mystery
    Country:
    Korean
    Jang Man Wol is the CEO of Hotel del Luna. The hotel is situated in downtown in Seoul and has a very old appearance. She made a big error many years ago and because of this she has been stuck at Hotel del Luna. She is beautiful but she is fickle ...
  • Ep 13 Engsub
    Before We Get Married (2019)

    Before We Get Married

    2019
    Before We Get Married (2019)
    Genre:
    Romance, Drama
    Country:
    Taiwanese
    Zhou Wei Wei is about to marry her successful devoted fiancÃ. And Chu Ke Huan is also planning to tie the knot with the beautiful woman he thinks he wants to spend the rest of his life with. Thereâs just one hitch â as their respective wedding days ...
  • Ep 8 Engsub
    Love Alarm (2019)

    Love Alarm

    2019
    Love Alarm (2019)
    Genre:
    Romance, Comedy, Drama
    Country:
    Korean
    A love triangle between a hardworking girl and two boys who like her is complicated by the release of a phone app that notifies you every time a person who likes you is within meters. Add Synopsis In Portuguese
  • Ep 50 Engsub
    The Untamed (2019)

    The Untamed

    2019
    The Untamed (2019)
    Genre:
    Adventure, Fantasy
    Country:
    Chinese
    The pugilist world is ruled by the powerful Wen clan which dominates over the smaller Lan Jiang Nie and Jin households. The carefree Wei Wuxian becomes fast friends with the righteous Lan Wangji and during their adventures the pair find out that the head ...
  • Ep 20 Engsub
    HIStory 3: Trapped (2019)

    HIStory 3: Trapped

    2019
    HIStory 3: Trapped (2019)
    Genre:
    Action, Romance, Comedy, Crime
    Country:
    Taiwanese
    The cooperation between police and the people create a harmonious new society. Police who are filled with justice are turned into the personal protection for gangsters. But one police officer becomes trapped in the underworld as he develops feelings for ...
  • Completed
    Go Go Squid! (2019)

    Go Go Squid!

    2019
    Go Go Squid! (2019)
    Genre:
    Romance, Comedy
    Country:
    Chinese
    A cute romance between an adorable singer who develops a crush on a guy that she is too scared to approach he is a genius in the field of computer engineering and a legend in the world of professional gaming. It is late evening when Han Shang Yan walks ...


