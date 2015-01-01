View more Top HOT
Ep 573 RAW
Running Man2010Running Man (2010)
Running Mannbspis a South Korean variety show a part of SBSs Good Sunday lineup along with Roommate. It was first aired on July . This show was classified as an urban action variety a neverbeforeseen new genre of variety shows focused in an urban ...
- Genre:
- TV Show
- Country:
- Korean
-
Ep 16 EngsubThe King: Eternal Monarch (2020)
Yi Gon is the third Korean emperor of his generation. His citizens regard him as the perfect leader. But behind this flawless appearance hides a deep wound. When he was eight years old his father was murdered before his eyes following a coup. Today ...
- Genre:
- Romance, Drama, Fantasy, History
- Country:
- Korean
-
Ep 16 Engsub
Crash Landing on You2019Crash Landing on You (2019)
The absolute top secret love story of a chaebol heiress who made an emergency landing in North Korea because of a paragliding accident and a North Korean special officer who falls in love with her and who is hiding and protecting her. Source Kpopmap Add ...
- Genre:
- Romance, Comedy, Drama
- Country:
- Korean
-
Completed
The Tale of Nokdu2019The Tale of Nokdu (2019)
Jeon Nok Du is a man with extraordinary ambition to experience the big wide world. With looks brains and athletic abilities he is the epitome of perfection. After being swept up in an incident he disguises himself as a woman to join a mysterious allwoman ...
- Genre:
- Romance, Comedy, History
- Country:
- Korean
-
Completed
Chocolate2019Chocolate (2019)
Lee Kang grew up in a small seaside town is a neurosurgeon who once dreamed of becoming a chef. He looks coldhearted but in fact he hides his warm heart. When Moon Cha Young was a child she met Lee Kang at a small restaurant in the seaside town. There ...
- Genre:
- Romance, Drama
- Country:
- Korean
-
Ep 16 Engsub
Love with Flaws2019Love with Flaws (2019)
A romantic comedy about a woman who has an aversion for flower boys and a man who has an obsession with appearance as they overcome the prejudices against people with flaws. Joo Seo Yeon is a hotblooded physical education high school teacher with a ...
- Genre:
- Romance, Comedy, Drama
- Country:
- Korean
-
CompletedHIStory3: Make Our Days Count (2019)
At first glance high schoolers Xiang Hao Ting and Yu Xi Gu appear to be polar opposites While Xiang Hao Ting is an outgoing hotheaded extravert and sometime bully Yu Xi Gu prefers to keep a low profile and focus on his schoolwork. They seem bound for ...
- Genre:
- Romance
- Country:
- Taiwanese
-
Ep 16 Engsub
Vagabond2019Vagabond (2019)
Cha Dal Gun becomes an awakened tiger in the face of his nephewâs death in a mysterious plane crash. As an orphan himself he had raised his nephew singlehandedly in place of his brother who had passed on. Triggered by the largescale coverup of the ...
- Genre:
- Action, Romance, Crime
- Country:
- Korean
-
Ep 16 Engsub
Extraordinary You2019Extraordinary You (2019)
What would you do if you found out that you were in fact a character in a comic And an extra character on top of that Change the course of the story obviously Eun Dan Oh is a yearold highschool student from a wealthy family who suffers from a lifelong ...
- Genre:
- Romance, Comedy, Fantasy
- Country:
- Korean
-
Ep 16 EngsubFlower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency (2019)
Before Lee Soo became a king he was an ordinary blacksmith in the countryside. He life suddenly changed at the age of . This was when Lee Soo became the King of Joseon. Meanwhile Lee Sooâs first love is Gae Ddong. He loved her before he took the throne. ...
- Genre:
- Romance, Comedy, History
- Country:
- Korean
-
Ep 18 Engsub
Arthdal Chronicles2019Arthdal Chronicles (2019)
Eun Som is a cursed child born in Blue Stone Village under an ominous sign. He later becomes the conqueror of Asadal capital of Gojoseon taking it from citystate to empire. Ta Gon is a war hero among the Saenyeok Tribe and master of strategy. He is ...
- Genre:
- Romance, Drama, Fantasy, History
- Country:
- Korean
-
Ep 16 Engsub
Moment at Eighteen2019Moment at Eighteen (2019)
Comingofage drama about yearolds taking a realistic look into the moments of their lives moments that all of us might have experienced at one time or another. For Choi Jun Woo loneliness has become a habit. Even though he appears to lack empathy itâs ...
- Genre:
- Romance, Drama
- Country:
- Korean
-
Ep 10 Engsub
Coffee & Vanilla2019Coffee & Vanilla (2019)
A love story between Risa Shiroki and Hiroto Fukami. Twenty year old Risa Shiroki comes to Tokyo from her hometown in the countryside to attend university. Pretty and popular with male students she has never had a boyfriend and dreams of having a sweet ...
- Genre:
- Romance, Drama
- Country:
- Japanese
-
Ep 16 Engsub
Doctor John2019Doctor John (2019)
âœDoctor Johnâ is a new medical drama about doctors specializing in pain management. In a refreshing take on the genre âœDoctor Johnâ will portray the doctorsâ search for the cause of their patientsâ mysterious pain as a thrilling chase almost ...
- Genre:
- Romance, Drama
- Country:
- Korean
-
Ep 16 Engsub
Hotel del Luna2019Hotel del Luna (2019)
Jang Man Wol is the CEO of Hotel del Luna. The hotel is situated in downtown in Seoul and has a very old appearance. She made a big error many years ago and because of this she has been stuck at Hotel del Luna. She is beautiful but she is fickle ...
- Genre:
- Action, Horror, Romance, Drama, Fantasy, Mystery
- Country:
- Korean
-
Ep 13 EngsubBefore We Get Married (2019)
Zhou Wei Wei is about to marry her successful devoted fiancÃ. And Chu Ke Huan is also planning to tie the knot with the beautiful woman he thinks he wants to spend the rest of his life with. Thereâs just one hitch â as their respective wedding days ...
- Genre:
- Romance, Drama
- Country:
- Taiwanese
-
Ep 8 Engsub
Love Alarm2019Love Alarm (2019)
A love triangle between a hardworking girl and two boys who like her is complicated by the release of a phone app that notifies you every time a person who likes you is within meters. Add Synopsis In Portuguese
- Genre:
- Romance, Comedy, Drama
- Country:
- Korean
-
Ep 50 Engsub
The Untamed2019The Untamed (2019)
The pugilist world is ruled by the powerful Wen clan which dominates over the smaller Lan Jiang Nie and Jin households. The carefree Wei Wuxian becomes fast friends with the righteous Lan Wangji and during their adventures the pair find out that the head ...
- Genre:
- Adventure, Fantasy
- Country:
- Chinese
-
Ep 20 Engsub
HIStory 3: Trapped2019HIStory 3: Trapped (2019)
The cooperation between police and the people create a harmonious new society. Police who are filled with justice are turned into the personal protection for gangsters. But one police officer becomes trapped in the underworld as he develops feelings for ...
- Genre:
- Action, Romance, Comedy, Crime
- Country:
- Taiwanese
-
Completed
Go Go Squid!2019Go Go Squid! (2019)
A cute romance between an adorable singer who develops a crush on a guy that she is too scared to approach he is a genius in the field of computer engineering and a legend in the world of professional gaming. It is late evening when Han Shang Yan walks ...
- Genre:
- Romance, Comedy
- Country:
- Chinese
New »
-
Midnight Swan 2020Japanese MovieCompleted
-
The Basement 2021Korean MovieCompleted
-
Sinkhole 2021Korean MovieCompleted
-
Naoko 2008Japanese MovieCompleted
-
Sky and Ocean 2009Korean MovieCompleted
-
Liar x Liar 2021Japanese MovieCompleted
-
Show Me the Ghost 2021Korean MovieCompleted
-
Chinese Doctors 2021Chinese MovieCompleted
-
Secret Roommate 2020Korean MovieCompleted
-
Sweet Curse 2021Korean MovieCompleted
-
Last Winter, We Parted 2018Japanese MovieCompleted
-
Kakegurui 2: Ultimate Russian Roulette 2021Japanese MovieCompleted
-
Action Dongja 2020Korean MovieCompleted
-
Elisa's Day 2021Hong Kong MovieCompleted
-
Your Love Song 2020Taiwanese MovieCompleted
-
Family Plan 2016Korean MovieCompleted
-
